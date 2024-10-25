Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Gets 63% Hike, Receives 2024 Pay Package Worth...

Advertisement

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's fiscal 2024 compensation surged 63% to $79.1 million, according to a filing on Thursday, helped by his stock awards in a year when the tech behemoth's market value breached $3 trillion.

Read Time: 2 mins
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's fiscal 2024 compensation surged 63% to $79.1 million, according to a filing on Thursday, helped by his stock awards in a year when the tech behemoth's market value breached $3 trillion.

Stock awards for Nadella, who earned $48.5 million in 2023, climbed to about $71 million from $39 million a year earlier.

Microsoft's shares had gained about 31.2% during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Backed by its investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Microsoft is widely seen as a frontrunner in the race for market dominance in the rollout of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among other tech heavyweights.

However, Nadella's cash incentive of $5.2 million was less than the $10.7 million he was eligible for as he asked for a reduction following multiple cybersecurity breaches reported during the fiscal year, according to the filing.

Among other high-profile tech bosses, Apple's CEO Tim Cook earned $63.2 million in 2023.

AI-chip giant Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang's payout was $34.2 million in fiscal 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
