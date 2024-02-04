Michael Jordan's Championship Shoes Sold For Record $8 Million At Auction

Each sneaker has been signed by MichaelJordan.

A collection of shoes worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan during six National Basketball Association (NBA) Championships, sold for a record-breaking $8 million at auction in New York, as per a report in the Independent.

As part of Sotheby's "The Dynasty Collection," the six unique trainers that Mr Jordan wore throughout his six NBA championship victories with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s were put up for sale. The auction house said on February 2 that the entire set had sold for $8,032,800, which established a new record for game-worn trainers at auction worldwide.

The collection of winning shoes included the Air Jordan VI (1991), VII (1992), VIII (1993), XI (1996), XII (1997), and XIV (1998) models. Each sneaker has been signed by Michael Jordan. A limited edition autographed picture of the basketball star celebrating at four of the championship games was included in the sale. Bill Smith took the pictures following the NBA Finals in 1992, 1993, 1996, and 1998.

The lot was previously valued between $7 million and $10 million by the auction company. Sotheby's claims that a bidder purchased the whole collection in its New York City office.

Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter said in a statement, "Today's record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT. The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan's lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognised legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result."

"A truly unparalleled moment and a milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated," he added.

Mr Jordan's incredible career consisted of six Finals MVPs, five league MVPs, two Olympic Gold Medals, and six NBA titles.

The renowned basketball player's memorabilia has also been sold for a record amount in the past. He continues to retain the record for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia. Mr Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey, which he wore in the opening game of the 1998 NBA Finals, sold for $10.1 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2022.

In April last year, a pair of sneakers once worn by the basketball superstar sold for $2.2 million at an auction. The auction was held by Sotheby's, which had estimated that the signed trainers would fetch $2-$4 million. The basketball great wore the "Bred" Air Jordan 13s during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals on the way to his sixth and last NBA championship title.