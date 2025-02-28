Mexico's Top Court Orders Zoo To Improve Living Conditions For 'Ely' Elephant

In its first-ever decision for an individual animal's rights, the Mexico Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a zoo to work towards improving the living conditions of an elephant. The top court directed the San Juan de Aragon Zoo in Mexico City to take steps for the well-being of Ely, an African elephant saved from a circus 13 years ago.

The court mandated "a constant improvement of her health and physical condition," the Associated Press reported.

Ely's struggles began in 2016, when she suffered from several ailments and another elephant, Maggie, died in her enclosure. Elephants are known to grieve and bury their dead because they are socially aware creatures.

Called "the saddest elephant in the world", Ely started losing weight and pounded her head against the walls of her enclosure after Maggie died, according to reports.

Ely's case made it to the courts because activists alleged the circumstances where she was kept alone without other animals to keep her company following Maggie's death caused her to experience depression.

The four-judge panel's ruling confirmed a lower court's order in Ely's favour last year, and experts believe it may set a precedent for Mexico to acknowledge the rights of animals.

"I was very moved to see the state Ely was in," Diana Valencia, director and founder of the animal rights organisation Opening Cages and Opening Minds, told CNN when she first met the animal.

"It was heartbreaking, and I made her a promise. They will stop treating you like this," Ms Valencia, who has repeatedly visited the elephant over the years, added.

Ms Valencia admitted that Ely's living conditions have improved at the zoo, but only in response to public criticism. In 2023 and 2024, the zoo introduced two more elephants to keep her company and expanded the elephant habitat.

Gabriela Uribe Acosta, a veterinarian and the director of the zoo, said they were convinced they could follow the court's ruling to improve Ely's life. She further confirmed that Ely was stable and not depressed.