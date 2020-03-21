Mexico President Thanks US President Donald Trump For Not Closing Border

Mexico President spoke with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. (File)

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Twitter on Saturday that he spoke with his US counterpart Donald Trump and thanked him for not closing their countries' shared border.

Lopez Obrador said he also proposed accelerating the implementation of a regional trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, the USMCA accord, in order to boost the countries' economic recovery.

