Mexican President Announces Retaliatory Tariffs Against US

Mexico will hit back at US President Donald Trump's tariffs with retaliatory duties of its own, President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday, accusing Washington of "defamatory" claims against her government.

There was "no reason or justification" for Donald Trump to hit Mexico with 25 percent tariffs despite its collaboration in efforts to tackle drug smuggling, she said at her morning news conference.

"I want to make it clear today that we will always seek a negotiated solution as we have proposed within the framework of respect for our sovereignty," Claudia Sheinbaum said.

"But the unilateral decision taken by the United States affects national and foreign companies that operate in our country and affects our people. Therefore, we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures," she said, adding that details would be announced later.

Claudia Sheinbaum accused Washington of publishing "an offensive, defamatory and unsupported statement," after the White House alleged in its tariff announcement that the Mexican government had "afforded safe havens for the cartels."

