Mexican Influencer, 27, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest After Liposuction Procedure

Mexican social media influencer Denisse Reyes, 27, died from complications following a liposuction procedure at an unauthorised clinic in Chiapas, Mexico. According to the New York Post, Ms Reyes had undergone the common cosmetic surgery on January 26 at the San Pablo Medical Clinic in Tuxtla Gutierrez, where she was administered intravenous medication by Dr Orlando Gamboa before the procedure.

The influencer had shared updates with her followers on social media, revealing that she was in the recovery stage after the surgery. However, her body had an adverse reaction to the medication administered before her heart stopped beating. According to her uncle Ammao Rodriguez, Ms Reyes began feeling unwell and went into cardiac arrest, prompting medical staff to rush her out of the room.

A friend who accompanied her was asked to wait outside the recovery room, with medical staff stating that they would update a family member on her condition, which they described as delicate. Mr Rodriguez said that she was later transferred to Manzur Hospital, as the San Pablo Medical Clinic lacked an intensive care unit. However, Ms Reyes' condition did not improve, and she died on Wednesday.

The influencer is survived by her eight-year-old son. According to reports, she did not have any pre-existing health conditions. Her family is now seeking justice, with Mr Rodriguez stating that he is working with Chiapas health authorities and plans to take legal action against the surgeon who performed the procedure.

"May the authorities do justice to Denisse and may the doctor pay in some way for what he did," Mr Rodriguez told the Daily Mail.

The incident raises concerns about the risks of seeking cosmetic procedures at unauthorised clinics and highlights the importance of prioritising safety and seeking qualified medical professionals.