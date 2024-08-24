Meth Worth Over $5 Million Found In Fake Watermelons At US-Mexico Border

More than two tonnes of methamphetamine was seized by officers.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized a truck carrying more than $5 million worth of methamphetamine at the US-Mexico border hidden inside a shipment of fake watermelons. According to a press release, the powerful stimulant known colloquially as crystal meth was discovered on Friday, wrapped in packages designed to look like bright green watermelons. The truck was seized at the San Diego port of Otay Mesa. More than two tonnes of methamphetamine - in a total of 1,220 packages - was seized by officers.

"The watermelon is known for being a refreshing fruit, but...CBP officers seized more than $5M worth of meth disguised and concealed within a shipment of watermelons. Officers uncovered 1,220 packages, weighing over 4,000lbs disguised as watermelons," the CBP wrote on X while sharing pictures of the fake watermelons.

According to the press note, the US CBP said that the officers had stopped a truck hauling a trailer at the border with Mexico in Otay Mesa. The paperwork suggested that the 29-year-old driver was transporting a shipment of watermelons, but an inspection revealed the parcels contained methamphetamine.

"CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer, while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation," the officers said.

Separately, Port director Rosa Hernandez described the method of concealment as "sophisticated". "As drug cartels continue to evolve their smuggling techniques, we will continue finding new and better ways to prevent these dangerous drugs and other contraband from entering the country," Ms Hernandez added.

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, the seizure came a week after officials at the same border crossing discovered almost 300kg of meth on a shipment of celery. Earlier this year, 6 tonnes of meth were also discovered inside a shipment of squash in California. This came after meth and cocaine were found last year in bins of jalapeno paste that were being transported over the border. Traffickers have also stashed drugs inside shipments of green beans, sugar, flour and candy.

Border patrol credits the seizures to Operation Apollo, a counter-fentanyl effort that began last October in southern California and expanded to Arizona in April focusing on intelligence collection and partnerships, per the press note.