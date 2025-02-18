Meta Launches Undersea Cable Project 'Longer Than Earth's Circumference'

Facebook owner Meta has announced an ambitious plan to build the longest undersea cable network that will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 km which is longer than the Earth's circumference. Dubbed Project Waterworth, it will be the world's longest underwater cable project and would provide 'industry-leading connectivity' and help support artificial intelligence (AI) projects in the US, India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions.

"Project Waterworth will be a multi-billion dollar, multi-year investment to strengthen the scale and reliability of the world's digital highways by opening three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world," Meta said.

Subsea cable projects are the backbone of global digital infrastructure, accounting for more than 95 per cent of intercontinental traffic across the world's oceans. Meta said it would lay the cable system up to 7,000 metres deep and use enhanced burial techniques in high-risk fault areas "such as shallow waters near the coast, to avoid damage from ship anchors and other hazards".

"This project will enable greater economic cooperation, facilitate digital inclusion, and open opportunities for technological development in these regions," it added.

India and undersea cable network

The project specifically mentions India which has seen an incredible development of digital infrastructure in the last decade.

"For example, in India, where we've already seen significant growth and investment in digital infrastructure, Waterworth will help accelerate this progress and support the country's ambitious plans for its digital economy."

Notably, the project was part of the US-India Joint Leaders' Statement that was released earlier this month, following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

Meta is also hoping to revolutionise the pace of AI development with the launch of Project Waterworth.

"With Project Waterworth we can help ensure that the benefits of AI and other emerging technologies are available to everyone, regardless of where they live or work."