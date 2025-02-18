Internet Remembers Francesco Rivella After Inventor Of Nutella Dies At 97

Francesco Rivella, best known as the father of Nutella, passed away on Valentine's Day (Feb 14) at the age of 97, according to a report in Fox News. His death has led to an outpouring of tributes from the public for his legacy of developing the world's famous hazelnut spread that is consumed in countries across the globe, including India.

Before inventing Nutella, Mr Rivella worked for Michele Ferrero, son of the famous chocolate brand Ferreo's owner -- Pietro Ferrero. He was 25 and fresh from earning his degree in bromatological chemistry in Italy when he started working at Ferrero's "chemistry room" where some of the brand's most iconic offerings were created.

Mr Rivella was eventually promoted to senior manager at Ferrero where we would develop the first version of Nutella, called Giandujot, named after a local carnival character. It derived its name from gianduja- a confection of hazelnuts and chocolates sold in 1946. This paste was shaped into a loaf that could be sliced and stored on bread.

A few years later, in 1951, the Giandujot paster was converted into a new product which was easier to spread, with Mr Rivella calling it SuperCrema. In 1964, the recipe was further improved and resulted in the first-ever jar of the spread which was launched in Germany in 1965. It featured the iconic jar and packaging that is known today.

Internet reacts

Social media users reacted poignantly to Mr Rivella's passing and paid rich tributes to him for creating a product that millions have tasted and enjoyed.

"Mr Francesco you changed my life as a kid. You are arguably top 10 human," said one user, while another added: "My king thank you so much for your contribution to our world."

A third commented: "He lived a long life and left the world a better place than he found it!"

Francesco you have changed my life as a kid you are arguably top 10 human

Rest in peace. My favorite Nutella was the one with crispy biscuits in it, which they stopped making in Norway. Norway eventually discontinued it, but they got new versions. My mom always packed it in my lunchbox. Next to my sandwich, it was my go-to dessert. This man brought…



This man brought… — Shay (@AmSHAY_) February 18, 2025

Fans have even created World Nutella Day in honour of the cocoa hazelnut spread that is celebrated on February 5 every year. Notably, Mr Rivella is survived by three sons, a daughter and seven grandchildren. His funeral was held on Monday in Alba, where he lived after retirement.