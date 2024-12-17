Advertisement

Meta Fined $253 Million Over Facebook Hacks By Ireland

The Data Protection Commission criticised Meta for a security flaw in its video upload function which hackers were able to exploit to gain full access to other users' Facebook profiles.

Dublin:

An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy said Tuesday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 251 million euros ($263 million) for a data protection failure that saw Facebook accounts hacked.

The Data Protection Commission criticised Meta for a security flaw in its video upload function which hackers were able to exploit to gain full access to other users' Facebook profiles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

