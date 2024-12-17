Meta Fined $253 Million Over Facebook Hacks By Ireland

An Irish regulator helping to police European Union data privacy said Tuesday it had fined Facebook-owner Meta 251 million euros ($263 million) for a data protection failure that saw Facebook accounts hacked.

The Data Protection Commission criticised Meta for a security flaw in its video upload function which hackers were able to exploit to gain full access to other users' Facebook profiles.

