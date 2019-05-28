Melania Trump Turns Heads In $3,500 Jumpsuit On Japan State Visit

Melania Trump, paired her silk jumpsuit with walkable flats instead of high heels.

United States First Lady Melania Trump turned heads as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous sapphire jumpsuit by Loro Piana, costing USD 3,450, during her tour of a museum in Japan on Sunday.

The 49-year-old, who is known for her love of stilettos, made a swap and paired her silk jumpsuit with walkable flats instead of high heels, according to Footwear News.

The jumpsuit featured white piping at the cuffs and on the lapels. She completed the look with loose hair and a chunky belt around her waist.

Trump, who is currently on a state visit to Japan, was visiting the Mori Building Digital Art Museum in the presence of her Japanese counterpart Akie Abe, while her husband President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enjoyed a round of golf.

Meanwhile, Abe wore a short-sleeved navy dress with a chartreuse print and bow detailing on the midriff. She paired her dress with white block-heeled pumps to round out her look.

The group of four came together later in the day to watch a sumo wrestling match and to eat dinner.