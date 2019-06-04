Melania Trump Glows In Floor Length Gown At Queen's State Banquet

Melania Trump turned heads in an off-white Dior Haute Couture gown

The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, turned heads on Monday in an off-white Dior Haute Couture gown she wore to the state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The ivory silk crepe gown features silk tulle detailing and sheer material on the shoulder. She paired the dress with the same colour evening gloves and styled her hair in an updo.

While Ivanka Trump looked impressive in a blue sequenced dress, Tiffany looked elegant in a dark red off-the-shoulder velvet gown.

Melania Trump is on a three-day state visit to the UK with husband Donald Trump, their first state visit to the country since Trump became the President.

For her first meeting with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace, Melania Trump donned a white Dolce and Gabbana monochrome midi-dress with blue collar and matching waist-belt paired with a white hat detailed with a navy band around the brim. She completed her look with Manolo Blahnik heels.

The first lady of United States landed at London's Stansted Airport wearing a Burberry blouse and Michael Kors skirt suit.

She had left the US in a Gucci city print dress with London landmarks printed on it in orange and green hues.