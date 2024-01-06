Meghan Markle 'Wants To Be Queen', Claims Royal Author

"Meghan [Markle] could never trump Kate [Middleton] - absolutely not at all."

Royal author Tom Bower has claimed that Meghan Markle “wants to be Queen”. The 'Rebel Prince' writer shared his insights on the former 'Suits' actress' alleged aspirations, indicating that she longs to rejoin the royal fold despite her and Prince Harry's move to California years ago.

Mr Bower said, “Kate Middleton has everything [Meghan Markle] wants”, according to the Express. He said the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex wanted to do things “her way” after getting married in the royal family in 2018, noting, “There's only one way and that's the royal way.”

He said, “Kate is glowing, Kate is successful, Kate is popular - everything that Meghan wanted. Meghan wants to be the Queen - and she doesn't want to be five in the [line of] succession [with Prince Harry].”

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to the West Coast, they secured major deals with Netflix and Spotify, amounting to millions. However, according to Tom Bower, these moves “undermined [Meghan Markle's] status” placing her in what he perceives as a losing battle, the report added.

He said, “Meghan [Markle] could never trump Kate [Middleton] - absolutely not at all. Everything she tries undermines her status and instead of going back to the privacy she said she needed - and why she had to leave Britain - every time she steps out into the spotlight, she loses a bit more. She just cannot win.”

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not inclined to mend their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A friend of Kate Middleton's told People, recently, "She's moved on and [Prince] William has too. She is very focused on what matters going forward. They aren't looking back."

According to Royal expert Ingrid Seward, the former royal couple wants to reunite with King Charles in 2024. Ms Seward said, "Obviously King Charles wants to see his son and his grandchildren, and last summer he apparently invited them to Balmoral, which they turned down. They need the king and his blessing far more than the King needs them,” reported the Mirror.