Meghan Markle Travels To New York For A 'Secret' Baby Shower: Reports

Meghan Markle is all set to celebrate her baby shower with her friends in New York.

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret trip to New York City to celebrate the arrival of her and Prince Harry's first child, who is due in April. A source told People magazine that Meghan's friends are throwing her a baby shower before she heads back to London.

The former actor comes from Los Angeles and her mother Doria still lives there. The mini-homecoming comes shortly before Meghan and Harry are heading to Morocco for a three-day visit for two of their key causes: girls' education and youth empowerment.

According to People, Meghan Markle who now lives in the United Kingdom, has maintained close friendships with those who were by her side before she was royalty.

According to Harper's Bazaar and Page Six as cited by E! Online, the party will take place on Tuesday. Her close friend Jessica Mulroney is organising the baby shower.

E! News cited a source who told Harper's Bazaar that Meghan's visit was planned months ago, adding, "The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

"It has been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed and with a lot of new baby clothes," another source told the outlet.

US Weekly, which first reported the news of Meghan Markle's visit, quoted an eyewitness as saying that the Duchess of Sussex ate lunch with a friend.

Meghan Markle has previously made secret solo trips abroad earlier as well. In August, she flew to visit Jessica and husband Ben Mulroney at their home in Toronto, the city where Meghan used to shoot for popular TV programme "Suits", before she quit her acting career to concentrate on her royal duties.