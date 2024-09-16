Meghan Markle Terrifies Staff, Reduced Grown Men To Tears: Bombshell Report

The person stated that both Harry and Markle are "poor decision-makers".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the limelight ever since they closed the door on royal life in 2020. As the couple celebrated Harry's 40th birthday over the weekend, it has now been alleged that the Duchess of Sussex terrifies her staff, with a person calling her a “dictator in high heels”. "Everyone's terrified of Meghan... She belittles people, she doesn't take advice” a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter.

The person stated that both Harry and Markle are "poor decision-makers" as they change their minds frequently. "Harry is a very, very charming person - no airs at all - but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible," the source added.

Another insider told the media outlet that Markle "marches around like a dictator in high heels," adding that she has reduced grown men to tears.

“She's absolutely relentless... She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears," the person added.

Over the years, the couple have witnessed high staff turnover, with Markle's top aide and private secretary departing in 2021. Last month, their chief of staff left the job in just three months.

Josh Kettler, the Santa Barbara-based consultant, resigned in August after just three months on the job. Before Kettler, Toya Holness was their global press secretary until 2022.

However, this is not the first time when Markle has been criticised for her behaviour toward their employees.

The Buckingham Palace had in 2018 investigated her for her treatment of two royal aides, which was earlier labeled as "bullying behaviour". While no findings was made public, she called the claims a "calculated smear campaign".

After severing ties with the royal family, Harry and Markle have been residing in Montecito, California.

Meanwhile, a prominent royal expert recently claimed that the former actor is regretful over the way their exit from the royal family went down.

“Meghan does regret certain statements that she made,” Fox News quoted royal expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield as saying.

Schofield stated that the couple were not received in the way Markle expected, while "several of her comments have backfired.”