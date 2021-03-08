Harry And Meghan's Interview Live Updates: Meghan Markle's Revelations In Bombshell Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle flatly denied in a tell-all interview Sunday reports that she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding to Harry -- saying the "reverse was true."
"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey of the reported incident -- which has been pored over at great length by the gossip press.
"The reverse happened," Meghan added, saying that Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized."
Meghan called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination" and "a turning point" in her relations with the royal family, AFP reported.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, airing today. The two-hour chat is the biggest royal interview since Harry's mother princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage to his father Prince Charles in 1995.
Having severed their official royal ties last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will explain why they abandoned Britain to move to California and start new lives. Oprah Winfrey has reportedly sold the interview to US broadcaster CBS for $7-9 million.
Here are the LIVE Updates:
Markle, who is African American, says her husband Prince Harry revealed his family's concerns over Archie's skin tone, as well as the security he would be entitled to, ahead of his birth on May 6, 2019.
"In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of 'he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey.