Meghan Markle Says Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Her Wedding

Meghan Markle flatly denied in a tell-all interview Sunday reports that she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding to Harry -- saying the "reverse was true."

"Everyone in the institution knew it wasn't true," Meghan told interviewer Oprah Winfrey of the reported incident -- which has been pored over at great length by the gossip press.

"The reverse happened," Meghan added, saying that Kate "was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized."

Meghan called the incident "the beginning of a real character assassination" and "a turning point" in her relations with the royal family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)