Meghan Markle Releases 1st Clip Of New Podcast, Promises Fans Of 'Girl Talk'

The first teaser of Meghan Markle's podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder', was released on Tuesday, and she has assured her fans that it will have some "girl talk" as well.

The eight-episode series with the Duchess of Sussex as the host will feature candid conversations with female entrepreneurs about their journeys, successes and challenges.

"We're diving into the highs and the lows, and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!" the Suits alumna said.

The podcast will also provide insights into business-building and Ms Markle's own entrepreneurial experiences with her upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever, which will sell products like her signature raspberry jam.

The trailer begins with the 43-year-old introducing herself. "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today," she said.

She added the podcast was not a place for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas; instead, it would support people with a more friendly and encouraging atmosphere.

"This is not Shark Tank; think of this as 'dolphin tank.' These are very friendly waters; it's all going to be good," she added.

Earlier this month, Ms Markle posted about her podcast on Instagram, writing, "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses."

She added, "They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As Ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring...and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?)"

The snippet also featured a few sound bites from the podcast, where guests discussed their own business successes and setbacks.

"I'm broke, and no one is calling me," a guest told Ms Markle, while another said, "It just started climbing and climbing, and there were 5,000, 10,000 people on our website."

"I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing," said another interviewee.

Ms Markle signed a contract with Lemonada Media last year in February after Spotify chose not to continue with a $20 million deal for a second season of Archetypes.

Archetypes premiered in August 2022 and had 12 episodes. It featured guests such as Deepika Padukone, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey.

Confessions of a Female Founder will be released on April 8.