Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram After 5-Year Hiatus. See First Post

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Instagram after nearly five years. The first post on her new account is a video in which she is seen running on a beach, before stopping to write '2025' in the sand.

According to ABC News, the video was filmed by her husband Prince Harry on a public beach near their house in Montecito, California. The couple lives there with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

While Ms Markle has disabled comments on the post, it has received likes from celebrities such as Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen and Tan France.

Markle's new Instagram account goes by the handle of @meghan. Her return to the social media platform under her own name comes roughly five years after the royal couple had shut down their @sussexroyal account on Instagram. This came after they stepped down from their senior roles in the British royal family.

The account's launch comes at a time when rumours are rife about the couple's separation. Prince Harry addressed the rumours, saying, "Apparently we've bought or moved houses 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

Last year, Ms Markle announced the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard, which features a line of preserves and homeware. Its Instagram account was launched early last year, but the last post was from March 2024.

Before her wedding in 2018, Ms Markle had millions following her on the social media platform. When the couple launched their @sussexroyal account in 2019, it quickly broke the world record for the fastest to get one million followers, according to Guinness World Records.

Before getting married to Harry, the Suits actor was active on Instagram and used to share images of her home, dogs and travel.

While the couple keep their live private, a source told the couple Ms Markle terrifies her staff. "Everyone's terrified of Meghan... She belittles people, she doesn't take advice" a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter.

Another insider told the media outlet that Markle "marches around like a dictator in high heels," adding that she has reduced grown men to tears.