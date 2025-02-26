Meghan Markle Allegedly Dropped By Talent Agency WME

Conflicting reports surround Meghan Markle's relationship with WME. While speculation suggests the agency terminated her representation due to unspecified issues, WME maintains they continue to work with her. Simultaneously, Markle is navigating career changes, including preparations for her Netflix show, while addressing past workplace allegations and challenges in rebranding her lifestyle business.

According to Page Six, multiple sources claim that Meghan Markle has been dropped by WME after months of speculation about her partnership with the top Hollywood agency.

Why Are There Rumors About WME Dropping Meghan?

While Markle is believed to have maintained contact with her regular agents, she reportedly has not met with WME's powerhouse CEO, Ari Emanuel, since January 2024, according to Page Six.

Rumours suggest that Markle was let go because she was considered "too demanding" and "difficult to work with," though WME has denied these claims, stating that the agency still represents her. The statement comes as she prepares to debut her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday.

Markle was personally represented at WME by top executives Brad Slater-who also represents Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson- and Jill Smoller, who manages her close friend, tennis champion Serena Williams. Markle had only been with the agency since April 2023. Reports indicate that WME continues to work on some of her projects for Archewell, the foundation she co-runs with Prince Harry.

Additionally, it remains unclear whether an alleged outburst from Markle in January 2024, shortly after the holidays, was related to Archewell or herself. Reports suggest she had demanded a meeting and "expected decks and plans."

What's Happening With Her Netflix Show and Lifestyle Brand?

As she prepares for her Netflix series, Markle has been actively relaunching herself on Instagram. However, after facing a series of trademark issues with American Riviera Orchard, she was forced to rebrand her lifestyle company as As Ever.

Though her merchandise won't be available for purchase for several months after the show's debut, Markle has confirmed that her highly publicized jam will be part of the product lineup.

Markle and Prince Harry have also struggled to retain staff, with former employees from their time in London reportedly calling themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club."