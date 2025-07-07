Meet Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla CFO, Now Treasurer Of Elon Musk's 'America Party'

Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the America Party, which marked the formal entry of Elon Musk in American politics.

Mr Taneja serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla. In paperwork filed with the US Federal Election Commission, the party confirmed his dual role in its financial and compliance operations.

Musk announced the launch of the America Party on Saturday via a post on his platform X, saying the initiative was aimed at restoring "freedom" and disrupting what he described as the country's "one-party system."

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk wrote. "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy."

Who Is Vaibhav Taneja?