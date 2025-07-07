Meet Vaibhav Taneja, Tesla CFO, Now Treasurer Of Elon Musk's 'America Party'

- Vaibhav Taneja appointed Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the America Party
- Taneja is Tesla's Chief Financial Officer since August 2023
- He earned $139 million in 2024, mainly from stock options and equity awards
Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja has been appointed the Treasurer and Custodian of Records for the America Party, which marked the formal entry of Elon Musk in American politics.
Mr Taneja serves as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tesla. In paperwork filed with the US Federal Election Commission, the party confirmed his dual role in its financial and compliance operations.
Musk announced the launch of the America Party on Saturday via a post on his platform X, saying the initiative was aimed at restoring "freedom" and disrupting what he described as the country's "one-party system."
"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk wrote. "When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy."
Who Is Vaibhav Taneja?
- Vaibhav Taneja, 47, is a Chartered Accountant by qualification. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi, according to his LinkedIn profile.
- He worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for 17 years, from 1999 to 2016, with experience in both India and the US.
- In 2016, Mr Taneja joined SolarCity Corporation, a solar energy company, where he served as Vice President and later as Corporate Controller. After Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016, Mr Taneja led the successful integration of the accounting teams of both companies.
- He joined Tesla in 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller. In 2018, he was promoted to Tesla's Corporate Controller.
- Mr Taneja became Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer in 2019. In 2021, he was appointed as the director of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, Tesla's Indian subsidiary. He was elevated to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tesla in August 2023.
- In 2024, Mr Taneja earned a total compensation of $139 million (around Rs 1,157 crore), driven largely by stock options and equity awards following his promotion. His total earnings surpassed those of several top tech CEOs. His 2024 pay package exceeded that of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
