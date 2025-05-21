Meet Tesla's Indian-Origin Exec Who Earned A Record Rs 1,157 Crore In 2024

Tesla's Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer, Vaibhav Taneja, earned $139 million (around Rs 1,157 crore) in 2024. His pay package, driven largely by stock options and equity awards post his 2023 promotion, has eclipsed the earnings of several top tech CEOs.

Mr Taneja's base salary stood at $400,000 (Rs 3.33 crore), but the total compensation far exceeded that of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who earned $79.1 million (Rs 658 crore), and Alphabet Chief Sundar Pichai, who took home $10.73 million (Rs 89 crore).

The 47-year-old executive, who joined Tesla in 2017, benefited from a rising stock price, up from around $250 (Rs 20,800) at the time of the award to $342 (Rs 28,400) by May 19, 2025. Despite falling EV deliveries and profits, Tesla's stock growth significantly boosted its equity-based pay.

Mr Taneja's payout now ranks among the highest ever for a CFO, beating the previous record of $86 million (Rs 715 crore) set by Nikola's CFO in 2020, before the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024.

Who Is Vaibhav Taneja?