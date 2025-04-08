Meet Trump's Billionaire Supporters Whose Wealth Tanked In Tariff Crash

Donald Trump's latest tariff announcement triggered a market crash - and his biggest campaign donors paid the price.

From Elon Musk to Miriam Adelson, the top 10 billionaire backers of Trump collectively lost more than $10 billion on Thursday alone, as stocks nosedived following what Trump called "Liberation Day." Ironically, the US president himself came out nearly unscathed. While his social media firm dipped less than 2 per cent, major business figures tied to him weren't as lucky.

The losses came primarily from exposure to international markets - particularly China and other Asian economies targeted by the tariffs. Trump's billionaire donors have heavily invested in sectors sensitive to global supply chains, and Thursday's 5 per cent market crash hit them where it hurt most.

Who Lost What?

1. Elon Musk

Pro-Trump donations: $359 million

Net worth: $378 billion

One-day loss: $8.7 billion

Tesla fell 5 per cent as fears mounted over parts sourced globally. Musk's companies remain heavily intertwined with global manufacturing hubs.

2. Miriam Adelson and Family

Pro-Trump donations: $111 million

Net worth: $28.8 billion

One-day loss: $1 billion

Las Vegas Sands-Adelson's core business has major casinos in Macao and Singapore. Its shares plunged 7 per cent as the Asia-facing business felt the tariff shockwave.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $179 billion

Loss over two days: $27 billion

Meta stock slumped nearly 14 per cent in two days.

4. Jeff Bezos

Net worth: $193 billion

Two-day loss: $23.5 billion

Amazon, deeply tied to global sellers (especially from China), has seen $45 billion erased from Bezos' fortune this year alone.

5. Diane Hendricks

Pro-Trump donations: $26 million

Net worth: $21.9 billion

One-day loss: $650 million

Hendricks' company, ABC Supply, depends on global vendors. Price hikes and lower sales are likely, with markets reacting accordingly.

6. Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein

Pro-Trump donations: $93 million

Net worth: $11.8 billion

One-day loss: $480 million

Their packaging company, Uline, tied to global supply chains, took a direct hit.

7. Kelcy Warren

Pro-Trump donations: $13 million

Net worth: $7.2 billion

One-day loss: $360 million

Energy Transfer shares fell 6 per cent as the pipeline sector braced for costlier steel and raw material imports.

8. Howard Lutnick and Family

Pro-Trump donations: $11 million

Net worth: $3.1 billion

One-day loss: $270 million

His finance and real estate ventures, including BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald, saw sharp declines amid economic uncertainty.

9. Anthony Pratt

Pro-Trump donations: $10 million

Net worth: $8 billion

One-day loss: $270 million

Pratt Industries, heavily tied to global packaging demand, could suffer as US exports face retaliation.

10. Linda McMahon

Pro-Trump donations: $20 million

Net worth: $3.1 billion

One-day loss: $65 million

Her entertainment firm TKO Group, parent of WWE and UFC, dropped 5 per cent.

11. Isaac and Laura Perlmutter

Pro-Trump donations: $25 million

Net worth: $4.7 billion

Having exited Disney recently, their remaining investments tied to the S&P 500 likely suffered a $240 million dip.

12. Paul Singer

Pro-Trump donations: $8 million

Net worth: $6.2 billion

The hedge fund billionaire, once critical of Trump's tariff approach, may now be feeling the pinch through private investments.