Meet The Democrats Who May Take Joe Biden's Place In Presidential Race

Joe Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to staying in the race.

Not that there weren't enough questions already about an 81-year-old seeking re-election to the highest US office, but the first Presidential debate compelled Democrats to ask, "Does Joe Biden have what it takes to defeat Donald Trump again?"

The first Biden-Trump debate has only heightened concerns about the sitting US President's ability to grasp matters of national and international importance. While Biden stuttered and fumbled, Trump used every opportunity to underline why his Democratic counterpart wasn't up to the mark.

Although Biden has reaffirmed his commitment to staying in the race, Democrats are growing anxious about their chances. As Trump closes the gap, party leaders are starting to consider alternatives to Biden, should he decide to withdraw.

Here are some possible candidates:

VP Kamala Harris

Vice-President Kamala Harris is a clear choice to replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. As Biden's deputy, she has become the face of the administration's campaign to protect reproductive rights. Harris has proven to be a loyal ally to the president, and a fierce defender, admitting he had a "slow start" in the debate but arguing he provided more substantive answers than Trump. She has reiterated her support for Biden, stating "Joe Biden is our nominee. We beat Trump once and we're going to beat him again, period."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a rising star in the Democratic Party, with many speculating that she will make a bid for the presidency in 2028. A two-term governor, Whitmer has been a vocal supporter of President Biden and has expressed her own political ambitions, telling the New York Times that she hopes to see a Generation X president in 2028.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom is a vocal supporter of the Biden administration and is often mentioned as a potential candidate for the presidency in 2028. Some Democratic members believe he could even be a stand-in for Biden in the current election.

Newsom has been increasingly engaging with conservative media and debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last year. He was a prominent surrogate for Biden at the June debate in Atlanta, but dodged questions about whether he would consider replacing Biden on the ticket. For now, he is publicly supporting the president and headlined a Biden campaign event in Michigan on July 4.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg ran for President earlier in 2020. He is widely regarded as one of the Biden administration's most effective communicators. During his tenure as transportation secretary, Buttigieg has demonstrated his crisis management skills, and navigated several high-profile incidents, including the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio, the Baltimore Bridge collapse and Southwest Airlines' scheduling crisis in 2022.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Josh Shapiro has maintained high public approval ratings since his 2022 election in Pennsylvania, a swing state. A former attorney general, Shapiro made headlines during his tenure as governor by swiftly rebuilding a collapsed Philadelphia bridge. This has led to speculations about his potential 2028 presidential bid, with the bridge repair serving as a strong infrastructure talking point.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker



JB Pritzker, the Governor of Illinois, has time-and-again vocally opposed former President Trump and actively supported President Biden. Following a recent debate, Pritzker labelled Trump a "liar" and talked about his 34 criminal convictions, saying he was a “felon who cares only about himself". Pritzker has consistently delivered on key agenda items for progressive Democrats, like on issues like abortion rights and gun control.



Some others who could potentially be Biden's replacement are:



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, a two-term governor in a conservative state, has been getting more national attention since his re-election last year. Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently handled a crisis when a bridge collapsed in Baltimore, showing his leadership skills.



Senators Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker have run for presidential posts before and are well-known among Democrats.



Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is also a potential candidate. He won a close Senate race in a swing state, showing he can win tough elections.



A recent poll found that Michelle Obama is the only person who could beat Trump in November, but she has said she doesn't want to run for president.