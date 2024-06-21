Meet Suborno Bari, 'World's Youngest Professor' Graduating High School At 12

He had been invited to lecture as a guest professor of physics at Mumbai University.

Twelve-year-old Suborno Bari is set to become the youngest student ever to graduate from Malverne High School on Long Island. Mr Bari will receive his diploma on June 26 before starting on his next journey at New York University (NYU) in the fall.



Mr Bari, who has authored two books and taught college classes in India, said this achievement was really “exciting” for him. He gained global attention by setting a world record with a perfect SAT score of 1500 at the age of 11, reported ABC7.



Dubbed the “World's youngest professor”, he had been invited to lecture as a guest professor of physics at Mumbai University.



His passion for math and physics has now earned him a full scholarship at NYU, where he aims to pursue his dream of becoming a professor and helping others “understand math and science.”



Mr Bari's exceptional academic abilities allowed him to skip from 4th grade to 8th grade and later from 9th grade to 12th grade, which helped him finish school quickly. “I have a deep curiosity for every subject, whether it's math, science, or history,” Mr Bari said.



Reflecting on his high school experience, Mr Bari shared that despite being much younger than his peers, he found the support of both faculty and most students encouraging.



His mother, Shaheda Bari, spoke proudly of her son's unique journey, noting that his determination and exceptional abilities set him apart from his peers. “He's not like other kids. He was always one step forward,” she told ABC7.

Mr Bari's teachers praised him as a standout. According to Patrick Nolan, his AP chemistry teacher he is a “truly unique case.”



At the age of 4, he was recognised by former US President Barack Obama and commended for his accomplishments in math and science.



At the age of 7, the gifted child authored his first book, ‘The Love', which imagines a world free from terrorism.



At age 9, Harvard University recognised Mr Bari for his "problem-solving" abilities and accepted him into New York City's gifted and talented program. He also attended classes at Stony Brook University.



He is now on track to complete his Bachelor's degree by 14 and plans to earn a Doctorate by age 18.