Meet Mastercard South Asia Head Gautam Aggarwal, Who Will Speak At NDTV World Summit

Gautam Aggarwal, Mastercard's Division President of South Asia, is set to attend the 2025 NDTV World Summit on October 17. The two-day event will bring together leaders from politics, science, technology, and business to discuss global innovation and collaboration.



Meet Gautam Aggarwal

Gautam Aggarwal serves as the Division President for South Asia and Country Corporate Officer for India at Mastercard, a position he has held since January 2023.



Based in Mumbai, he oversees Mastercard's operations across South Asia, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan. He is responsible for the company's business strategy, sales, product management, marketing, and engagements with customers and regulators.



He joined Mastercard in 2014 and has since held multiple leadership roles, including Regional Chief Technology Officer for the Asia Pacific. He led investments in technology totalling over $1 billion.



Key accomplishments

During his tenure as Regional CTO, he oversaw the creation of the first bankcard clearing system certified by the PBOC by a foreign business, which allowed Mastercard to join China's strictly regulated domestic payment industry.



He also oversaw the creation of a regional hub for real-time payments, allowing money to move instantly between senders and receivers across multiple countries in Asia. He also delivered various on-soil processing flavours in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



Forbes member

He has been an official member of the Forbes Technology Council, a prestigious community of senior technology executives and thought leaders, since March 2021.



Prior experience

He has over 20 years of experience across technology, sales & business development, product management strategy, mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Mastercard, he worked in Silicon Valley start-ups for eight years before moving on to a four-year stint at McKinsey and Company in New York, working across industries, advising clients on strategic initiatives, financial planning, and operational improvements.



Academic background

Gautam holds an MBA with honours from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He also earned a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Cornell University and Manipal Institute of Technology, respectively. During his MBA, he also interned at Bain & Company in New York.



2025 NDTV World Summit

The NDTV World Summit 2025 takes place on October 17 and 18 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam. The summit will revolve around three key themes: "Risk, Revolve and Renewal". It will bring together influential voices from across the globe.