Indian-Origin MP Lisa Nandy Part Of UK PM Keir Starmer's Cabinet: 5 Points

Lisa Nandy holds a Master's degree from Birkbeck, University of London.

Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin MP, has been re-elected from Wigan in north-west England. She will take on the role of Culture Secretary under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Cabinet.

The 44-year-old MP was among the 11 women who have been appointed by Mr Starmer after the Labour Party recorded a land-sliding win on Friday in UK Elections 2024.

Lisa Nandy MP @lisanandy has been appointed Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS. pic.twitter.com/aQdf8CuNQF — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Ms Nandy has expressed her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter). “From rugby league to the Royal Opera, our cultural and sporting heritage runs through our towns, villages and cities and is one of our country's greatest assets… The hard work begins today,” she said.

It is an unbelievable privilege to take on the role of Secretary of State @DCMS . The hard work begins today. https://t.co/YilC47p17C — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) July 5, 2024

Here are 5 points about Lisa Nandy: