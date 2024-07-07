Indian-Origin MP Lisa Nandy Part Of UK PM Keir Starmer's Cabinet: 5 Points

London:
Lisa Nandy, the Indian-origin MP, has been re-elected from Wigan in north-west England. She will take on the role of Culture Secretary under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Cabinet.
The 44-year-old MP was among the 11 women who have been appointed by Mr Starmer after the Labour Party recorded a land-sliding win on Friday in UK Elections 2024.
Ms Nandy has expressed her gratitude on X (formerly Twitter). “From rugby league to the Royal Opera, our cultural and sporting heritage runs through our towns, villages and cities and is one of our country's greatest assets… The hard work begins today,” she said.
Here are 5 points about Lisa Nandy:
- Lisa Nandy was born in Manchester. Her father, Dipak Nandy, was from Kolkata, West Bengal. Ms Nandy's mother, Luise Byers, is of British origin, reported news agency PTI.
- "Friends, we meet today in a city which looks out onto the ocean, from an island shaped by waves of immigration. They include the many children of the Empire, like my dad, who came here from India in the 50s and through the struggle to create the Race Relations Act helped forge our national story," she was quoted as saying.
- Ms Nandy holds a Master's degree from Birkbeck, University of London.
- She worked as a Senior Policy Adviser at The Children's Society from 2005 to 2010, specialising in issues faced by young refugees.
- Ms Nandy was the Labour councillor in Hammersmith and Fulham London Borough Council from 2006 to 2010.
- Ms Nandy's win in 2010 made her one of the first Asian female MPs.