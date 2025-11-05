Meet Abigail Spanberger, Ex-CIA Officer, Now Virginia's First Woman Governor

Democrat Abigail Spanberger becomes Virginia's first woman governor
Democrat Abigail Spanberger has made history as the first woman to win the Virginia governor's race on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
The victory flips the governor's office from Republican to Democratic control, as Spanberger succeeds outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin. Political analysts say the win is a significant boost for Democrats as they head into the 2026 midterm elections.
Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, campaigned on a platform of economic growth, education, and public safety, appealing to a wide range of voters in the swing state.
Who Is Abigail Spanberger?
- Abigail Spanberger grew up in Virginia with her parents and two younger sisters. Her father served in the US Army. Spanberger attended Virginia public schools and graduated from JR Tucker High School in Henrico County. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia. She completed an MBA through a dual-degree programme between Purdue University and GISMA Business School in Germany.
- Spanberger worked as a federal law enforcement officer at the US Postal Inspection Service where she investigated narcotics, money laundering, and child predators.
- She joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a case officer, working undercover to protect the US, prevent terrorist attacks, counter nuclear proliferation, and track transnational criminal organisations.
- After leaving government service, she worked in the private sector. Following the 2016 election, Spanberger decided to run for Congress after witnessing political division and opposition to healthcare coverage in Virginia.
- She was elected as the first Democrat in over 50 years to represent Virginia's Seventh District and became the first woman to represent the district.
- In Congress, she was recognised as the most bipartisan Virginia member and led bipartisan legislation on fentanyl overdose prevention, environmental protection, and veterans' support.
- She was praised by The Washington Post as “ever independent-minded” and ranked as the most effective member on agriculture issues by the Center for Effective Lawmaking.
- Abigail Spanberger is married to Adam Spanberger, and they have three daughters.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world