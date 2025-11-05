Meet Abigail Spanberger, Ex-CIA Officer, Now Virginia's First Woman Governor

Democrat Abigail Spanberger has made history as the first woman to win the Virginia governor's race on Tuesday. She defeated Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

The victory flips the governor's office from Republican to Democratic control, as Spanberger succeeds outgoing Governor Glenn Youngkin. Political analysts say the win is a significant boost for Democrats as they head into the 2026 midterm elections.

Spanberger, a former congresswoman and CIA officer, campaigned on a platform of economic growth, education, and public safety, appealing to a wide range of voters in the swing state.

Who Is Abigail Spanberger?