Medical Records At Kate Middleton's Hospital Easily Available To Doctors: Report

As the UK's privacy watchdog Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) investigates alleged breach of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's medical records at London Clinic, an old probe report saying patient records were "easily available" at the hospital is doing the rounds on internet. The investigation was carried out by Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2021. Quoting the probe, New York Post said that while patient records were "stored securely" at the prestigious hospital, medical professionals had easy access to the forms.

The inspection was carried out in 2021 after the CQC "received information that gave us concerns about the safety and quality of services," as per the Post report.

"Those concerns arose from several never events and serious incidents and numerous whistle-blowers around staffing and culture," it further said.

The medical facility is under scanner over the alleged breach that took place in January, shortly after 42-year-old Kate was discharged in January following an abdominal surgery.

Kate spent nearly two weeks at the hospital during the abdominal surgery. But the Princess of Wales has stayed away from the public eye since then, which fuelled speculation about her health conspiracy theories on social media.

Giving details about the ongoing investigation, Time Magazine said that three members of the staff have been questioned.

It can be a criminal offence in the UK for healthcare professionals to view a person's private medical records without permission from the data controller, the outlet further said. In 2023, the ICO had prosecuted a medical secretary for accessing the records of over 156 people without their consent.

In a statement, London Clinic's CEO Al Russell didn't offer any specifics about the investigation, but said there is "no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues". "We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken."

On Wednesday, ITV reported that the records of King Charles III, who was also received treatment for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital in January, were not affected.