McDonald's To Exit Russian Market, Sell Business In Country To Local Buyer

American fast-food giant McDonald's will exit the Russian market and sell its business in the country to a local buyer, the company said Monday.

In a statement it said it was "pursuing the sale of its entire portfolio of McDonald's restaurants in Russia to a local buyer" adding that would entail existing outlets there "no longer using the McDonald's name, logo, branding, and menu, though the Company will continue to retain its trademarks in Russia".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)