McDonald's Launches New 'McValue' Menu To Bring Back Customers. Here's What It Includes

McDonald's has announced it will be launching a new "McValue" menu, starting next year, to provide more savings to consumers. The fast-food franchise giant is hoping the move would bring more customers as soaring inflation pushes them to cheaper dining alternatives. The McValue platform will be available in restaurants in the US, beginning January 7 and will include McDonald's $5 meal deal, which the company launched in June, in addition to a new 'Buy One, Add One at $1' feature.

"When it comes to value, we know there's no one-size-fits-all. We've worked closely with our franchisees to create a new platform that will let our customers define value on their own terms," said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA.

"From deals on their personal go-to order to universal favorites like the $5 Meal Deal, we're excited to give fans more ways to save every time they visit one of our restaurants," added Mr Erlinger.

What does the Buy One, Add One for $1 menu include?

Customers will be allowed to customise their own deals, mixing and matching their favourite items. On buying a full-priced menu item from the McValue menu, they can add another item of their choice for $1.

The McValue breakfast menu includes:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Meanwhile, the McValue lunch/dinner menu includes:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

Cory Watson, McDonald's Owner/Operator and National Value Chair for 2025, said the company knew about the challenges and was willing to listen to its customers.

"No matter the city or the state, they're telling us how important it is for them to find their favourite meals at affordable prices. And we couldn't agree more. That's why we're committed to continuing to serve up great local deals," said Mr Watson.

As for the launch of the McValue menu in the international market, no update has been provided by the company.

Slowing growth

In October, McDonald's posted another big drop in sales globally as demand continued to slow. McDonald's global sales at outlets open at least a year fell by 1.5 per cent between July and September -- the biggest decline in four years.

The international markets were down by 2.1 per cent, driven by France and the UK while net profits fell by three per cent to $2.3 billion. Weaker consumer spending in China, and the continued impact of the conflicts in the Middle East, led to a 3.5 per cent drop in sales in its licensed business, in which restaurants are run by local partners.