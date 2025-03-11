"Mauritius Not Just Partner Country, It Is Family": PM To Indian Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the historical ties between Mauritius and today, suggesting it was not just a partner country, but family. In Mauritius for a two-day visit as the Chief Guest of the country's National Day, PM Modi invoked the deep connection between the two nations, forged during the dark days of British rule.

"Mauritius is not just a partner country. For us, Mauritius is family," Pm Modi said at a programme hosted by expat Indians.

"This bond is deep and strong, rooted in history, heritage and human spirit... When Mauritius faces a crisis, India is the first to respond. When Mauritius prospers, India is the first to celebrate," he added.

With a many in Mauritius descendants of indentured Indian labourers sent during the colonial period, the India-Mauritius relationship runs deep.

It was one of the first countries that India developed diplomatic ties with after Independence. Today PM Modi reinforced it with his address. laced liberally with Hindi and Bhojpuri.

He spoke of the advances made by Bihar, a state many in Mauritius trace their roots to.

He reminded them of Holi, the coming festival of colours, recited couplets in Maithili, and revealed that he had carried for them waters from the Maha Kumbh.