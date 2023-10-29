Matthew Perry's Last Instagram Post Was Of Him Relaxing In A Hot Tub

Matthew Perry, actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on the sitcom 'Friends', was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, US media reported. The 54-year-old's last post on Instagram was a picture of him in a jacuzzi.

In the eerie post, Perry has headphones on and is relaxing in a jacuzzi. He posted the picture on Instagram on October 23.

"Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman,” he captioned the post.

Fans have now taken to the post to offer their condolences.

"Rest in Peace Chandler, thanks for all the smile and laughter," one user wrote.

Another said, "You will be missed, thank you for the laughs. Today when I watch Friends, there will be tears but your humour will wipe them away."

First responders found Matthew Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

He was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," a sitcom that followed the lives of six New Yorkers navigating adult life, dating, and careers.

Warner Bros Television Group, which produced all 10 seasons of Friends from 1994 until 2004, paid tribute to “our dear friend” and “an incredibly gifted actor”.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the production house wrote.