Massive Sinkhole In Lahore Swallows 3 Vehicles, Causes Traffic Disruptions

A massive sinkhole suddenly appeared on a main road in Johar Town, Lahore, swallowing three vehicles - a car and two motorcycles - and causing major traffic disruptions. Two people, who were trapped inside the car when the sinkhole suddenly formed, sustained injuries but were rescued with the help of nearby residents, Geo News reported. They were taken to a hospital. According to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the sinkhole was caused by an underground sewer line leakage, which weakened the road over time.

Pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, showing locals helping the trapped commuters.

Sinkhole near Johar town, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/2yVGB5dKlX — Basit Alvi (@bpk69) September 30, 2024

The incident prompted swift action from the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore, who diverted traffic from the affected area, leading to increased congestion on alternative routes. A traffic response unit was also deployed to mitigate the situation.

This is not an isolated incident, as Johar Town has experienced multiple sinkholes in recent months, causing injuries and damage. Notably, the area's infrastructure has been severely impacted by record-breaking rains in August, damaging drainage systems and roads, particularly in Khayaban-i-Firdausi. Residents and commuters are urging authorities to address the recurring infrastructure issues and improve road safety.

“The road has become extremely dangerous for motorists, as sinkholes can emerge at any time, putting lives at risk. Look at this incident – the car fell in, injuring the driver and his friend,” a witness told Dawn.

A sinkhole is a depression or hole in the ground that forms when a layer of soil or rock is removed or collapses, often suddenly and without warning. This phenomenon can occur due to various natural or human-induced reasons, including karst terrain, groundwater, weathering, and earthquakes, as well as mining, drilling, construction, and water leakage. Sinkholes can vary greatly in size, from small depressions to massive craters, and can extend hundreds of feet in depth, posing significant risks to structures, infrastructure, and human life.