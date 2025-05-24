Massive Outage On X Prevents Users From Posting Content

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. X (formerly Twitter) experienced a significant outage today. The outage began around 6 pm IST, affecting user access to the site. DownDetector reported over 2,100 issues at the peak of the outage.

Elon Musk's microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), is currently dealing with the consequences of a major outage that began on Thursday, May 22. Starting around 6 pm IST today, numerous users reported difficulties in accessing the platform.

The tracking service DownDetector recorded more than 2,100 reports of issues at the peak of the outage.

Users faced various problems, including difficulty signing in and not receiving direct messages. The outage caused inconvenience for many people trying to use the platform on both desktop and mobile devices. The company has not yet provided an official statement about the incident.

Several social media users are complaining of having encountered broken links.

Recently, X has announced that it will block over 8,000 accounts in India following the government's order to do so.

While X agreed to block the accounts, it protested against the order, citing the fundamental right of free speech.

"X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company's local employees. The orders include demands to block access in India to accounts belonging to international news organisations and prominent X users," the social networking website said.

"In most cases, the Indian government has not specified which posts from an account have violated India's local laws. For a significant number of accounts, we did not receive any evidence or justification to block the accounts.