Mass Shooting Outside New York Nightclub, At Least 10 Injured

At least 10 people have been injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in New York's Queens on Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly took place around 11:20 pm near the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), none of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive, reported the New York Post. They have been taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital and Cohen's Children Medical Center for treatment.

The Amazura club, which regularly hosts DJs and live performances, had reportedly hosted a private party in honour of a known gang member - who died last year. There were around 80 people gathered outside the nightclub waiting to get inside when the incident took place, reported AMNY news.

While the NYPD has not released any official details about the incident yet, social media posts show a large crowd of police cars and ambulances outside the club.

The mass shooting coincides with a deadly attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day where at least 15 people were killed and dozens of others were injured after a US Army veteran rammed his pickup truck into a crowd. The suspect, Shamsud Din Jabbar (42), was shot dead during a gunfire exchange with the police.

The US law enforcement officials, after identifying Jabbar, confirmed that he was carrying an ISIS flag while carrying out the 'act of terrorism.'

While authorities have not released the names of the victims, at least four of those killed have been identified by family members or other associates.

In another incident, a Tesla Cybertruck parked outside US President-Elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel exploded, killing one person who was standing close to the door. Reports said fireworks, gas tanks, and camp fuel were present in the truck.

US President Joe Biden said that law enforcement is investigating any possible connection between the New Orleans attack and the Tesla Cybertruck explosion - as the vehicles used in both incidents were reportedly rented from the same car rental site 'Turo'. "We're tracking the explosion of a Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas. Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there's any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans," he said.