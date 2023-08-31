Masked Robbers Pepper Spray US Jewelry Store Owner In $500,000 Heist

The smash-and-grab robbery left the store owner terrified.

A group of three thieves armed with hammers conducted a bold smash-and-grab robbery at a California jewellery store. They managed to escape with approximately $500,000 worth of jewellery in the daring robbery. The gang of criminals also assaulted the store owner.

According to KTLA News, Sam Babikian, the owner of 'Jewels on Lake' in Pasadena, California, stated that three masked men wearing gloves entered his store at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday and pepper sprayed him during the destructive robbery.

Mr Babikian said that the robbers assaulted him as he was in the process of opening the front door of the shop.

"As soon as I opened the door, I got pepper sprayed right in my eye, my throat, and my mouth. I couldn't see anything. Then all I could hear was smashing and grabbing," he told the TV outlet.

Pasadena police received reports of the break-in around 1:47 pm at the Jewels on Lake store on the 400 block of Lake Avenue.

According to the news portal, images from the scene show shattered display cases throughout the shop as empty jewellery trays and holders lay scattered on the ground.

However, Mr Babikian successfully reached a concealed panic button within the shop, effectively calling the police for help.

Mr Babikian told the news outlet that he's thankful no one was seriously injured.

"Most of my merchandise is gone," he said. "Most of the showcases are empty. This one hurts. I'm very grateful they did not harm me; they did not fight. Thank God that nothing happened to me and I'm still alive."