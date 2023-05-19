Marvel Announces Death Of 'One Of Its Brightest Stars' Ms Marvel

The announcement about Ms Marvel's death comes a year after the series started streaming on Disney+.

Marvel Comics has announced the death of Ms Marvel in an upcoming comic book. The character was added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) just a year ago and her death has upset many fans. Ms Marvel's untimely death happens in 'Spider-Man #26', which will be released on May 31. The company said on its website that she dies while making a heroic sacrifice working alongside Spider-Man to save the universe. Ms Marvel, whose real name is Kamala Khan, is MCU's first Muslim superhero and a mentee of Captain Marvel.

Marvel said the heart of its universe "has stopped beating" after the news. It also asked comic fans to remember and honour "one of Marvels brightest stars".

The company further said the character's everlasting legacy and this storyline will continue in July with a special one-shot, 'Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel'.

"In the grand comics condition of other notable character deaths such as Captain America, Doctor Strange, and the original Captain Marvel, 'Fallen Friend: The Death Of Ms Marvel' will be a crucial chapter in the Marvel mythos and serve as both a farewell for Ms Marvel and a glimpse of her death's impact on all of Marvel's heroes," the website further said.

The announcement comes a year after the series started streaming on Disney+. It shows Kamala, who is obsessed with the Avengers, struggling to fit in at school and home until she is endowed with superpowers.

According to Marvel website, she interns at Oscorp Industries to keep an eye on its owner and Spider-Man's enemy, Norman Osborn.