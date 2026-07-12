Bangladesh Terror Probe Exposes Martial Arts Organisation, Student Leader

An organisation operating under the facade of a martial arts organisation has become the focus of a major anti-terror probe in Bangladesh, with its chief being arrested by the police. The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has also arrested several others in connection with the probe.

Law enforcement authorities said those arrested were students and instructors of Fatah Combat System (FCS), a Khulna-based martial arts training institution, Bangladesh Sangbad Sanstha reported.

Investigators are examining a video recovered from the mobile phone of martial arts instructor Shah Amanat Sabir, who is the chief of the Fatah Combat System (FCS). The police say a two-minute-23-second video allegedly shows explosions on a rural road at night, terrorist slogans, and Sabir issuing threats while holding a sharp weapon. An Arabic song linked to ISIS propaganda was used in the background in the alleged video clip.

A member of the National Citizens' Party (NCP), the student-led party formed after the anti-Sheikh Hasina protests in Bangladesh in 2024 is also being investigated in the case. The NCP was formed during the tenure of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus.

Among those arrested in connection with the anti-terror probe is Ataullah Shah, joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party's Gazipur city convening committee, who was expelled by the NCP on July 7 after his arrest. Shah was arrested on July 5 along with six others from Balur Math in the Mini Cox's Bazar area under the Jatrabari Police Station.

CTTC chief Shamsul Haque said the case names 10 to 12 individuals linked to FCS over their alleged involvement in extremist activities.

A 19-year-old youth, Tahseen Islam, who was arrested on allegations of involvement in extremist activities associated with the FCS has been sent to prison by a court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Albiruni Mir issued the order after the police argued that custodial interrogation was necessary in the interests of a proper investigation into individuals allegedly associated with the Fatah Combat System.

Tahseen Islam was picked up from his residence in Jashore district that shares border with India. During the search at his home, police seized a machete along with several electronic devices that are now being investigated.

The police in Bangladesh have also filed a robbery case in Jashore against FCS founder Shah Amanat Sabir and five others amid allegations that stolen money and cars were used to help finance the activities of the FCS.

The FCS brands itself as a martial arts and self-defence organization in Bangladesh, founded by Ustaz Shah Amanat Sabir. It came under the scanner of the anti-terror probe following allegations that it radicalises young citizens and incites extremist activities under the guise of martial arts training.

CTTC officials say they are investigating the sources of funds and the activities of the organisation. Sabir came under the radar of investigators after he criticised Indian media and Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies at a press conference in Khulna in May this year.

The anti- terror unit says the FCS was launched in February as a martial arts organisation, with branches in Khulna, Jashore Sadar, Abhaynagar, Siddhirpasha, Sutarkhali, and Chandpur.

According to its official website, it describes itself as an Islamic, martial arts and self-defence organisation which strives to produce disciplined and physically fit Muslims. It says it provides training in hand-to-hand combat, striking, grappling, weapon disarming, and tactical movement and survival skills.