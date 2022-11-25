Elon Musk Says "Mars Plans Are Still Moving Forward" Amid Twitter Revamp

The billionaire made the statement in reply to a meme shared by a user on Twitter. (File)

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has shifted the focus to the microblogging platform by bringing in some tumultuous changes to the company. However, despite this chaos, the SpaceX CEO has confirmed that he is still working on his ambitious plan to colonise Mars.

The billionaire made the statement in reply to a meme shared by a user on Twitter. The meme suggested that while Elon Musk is busy revamping Twitter, his other company Tesla is suffering and his Mars mission has taken a back seat.

Responding to the meme, Elon Musk asserted, “Mars plans are still moving forward”.

The post soon elicited a flurry of responses on the platform.

“They don't understand that everything you do is for the sake of reaching Mars,” a user wrote.

Some chose to take a swipe at the billionaire as one said, “Don't fire everybody who knows how to do it,” referring to his decision of firing nearly half of Twitter staff.

A few were concerned about Elon Musk's Tesla.

“These people have no idea multitasking and delegation are things,” a person wrote.

Some rejoiced after Mr Musk's confirmation.

“When are you going to test the Starship with the booster?” asked a user.

Another wrote, “Wishing you all the best with this. Fingers crossed no glitches”.

Many seemed to have faith in Mr Musk's Mars mission.

One even said that “Twitter is part of the Mars Colonisation plan”.

“Mars is cool, but any thoughts about exploring Antarctica,” a user said.

One wrote, “Can I take my wife and kids to Mars? I'll work for free and help build houses.”

Tesla shares are down by 52% this year and dropped 6.8% to $167.87 in New York trading Monday. They are trading at the lowest since November 2020.

