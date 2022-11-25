Elon Musk Says 'Mars Plans Are Still Moving Forward' Amid Twitter Revamp

The billionaire made the statement in reply to a meme shared by a user on Twitter. (File)

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has shifted the focus to the microblogging platform by bringing in some tumultuous changes to the company. However, despite this chaos, the SpaceX CEO has confirmed that he is still working on his ambitious plan to colonise Mars.

The billionaire made the statement in reply to a meme shared by a user on Twitter. The meme suggested that while Elon Musk is busy revamping Twitter, his other company Tesla is suffering and his Mars mission has taken a back seat.

Responding to the meme, Elon Musk asserted, “Mars plans are still moving forward”.

Mars plans are still moving forward — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

The post soon elicited a flurry of responses on the platform.

“They don't understand that everything you do is for the sake of reaching Mars,” a user wrote.

They don't understand that everything you do is for the sake of reaching Mars — Ξva Fox ????Claudius Nero's Legion ???? (@EvaFoxU) November 25, 2022

Some chose to take a swipe at the billionaire as one said, “Don't fire everybody who knows how to do it,” referring to his decision of firing nearly half of Twitter staff.

Don't fire everybody who knows how to do it. — Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) November 25, 2022

A few were concerned about Elon Musk's Tesla.

But Tesla is in fact drowning from neglect — Daniel A.L. Levy (@RealDanLevy) November 25, 2022

But what about Tesla, the company misses its CEO — Doc Florida Man (@RealFLORIDA_man) November 25, 2022

“These people have no idea multitasking and delegation are things,” a person wrote.

These people have no idea multitasking and delegation are things. — SidZ3R0 (@SidZ3R0) November 25, 2022

Some rejoiced after Mr Musk's confirmation.

Great news ????✨✨ — Aleksandra Timosievska she/her (@Aleksan34366158) November 25, 2022

“When are you going to test the Starship with the booster?” asked a user.

When are you going to test the Starship with booster? — Kenneth Bush (@Kenneth93853316) November 25, 2022

Another wrote, “Wishing you all the best with this. Fingers crossed no glitches”.

Wishing you all the best with this.Fingers crossed no glitches ???? — Helena's Free Energy (@O51sJP1arWGp0ft) November 25, 2022

Many seemed to have faith in Mr Musk's Mars mission.

Our future is in the stars ???? — Shahla (@shahlasaedi) November 25, 2022

One even said that “Twitter is part of the Mars Colonisation plan”.

Twitter is part of Mars Colonization plan — Mechack (@mechack_kainda) November 25, 2022

“Mars is cool, but any thoughts about exploring Antarctica,” a user said.

Mars is cool, but any thoughts about exploring Antarctica — Kevin (@KevinSaavy) November 25, 2022

One wrote, “Can I take my wife and kids to Mars? I'll work for free and help build houses.”

Can i take my wife and kids to Mars? I'll work for free and help build houses — Wannde (@wanndeloet) November 25, 2022

Tesla shares are down by 52% this year and dropped 6.8% to $167.87 in New York trading Monday. They are trading at the lowest since November 2020.