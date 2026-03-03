9 Bedrooms, Dock, Pool: Mark Zuckerberg's $170 Million Miami Mansion

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have bought a $170 million mansion on a private island in Miami's Biscayne Bay, also known as "billionaire bunker," according to two people familiar with the matter.

The mansion at 7 Indian Creek Island Road is the most expensive home sale in Miami-Dade County, as per Bloomberg. The record was previously held by Developer Vlad Doronin's $120 million sale of his Star Island mansion last year.

Indian Creek houses other big names like Tom Brady, Jeff Bezos and Carl Icahn.

About Mark Zuckerberg's Mansion

The property was earlier owned by Dr Aaron Rollins, a celebrity cosmetic surgeon, and his wife, Marine Rollins, a real estate agent. The duo bought the two-acre site for $30 million in 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The 30,000 square feet home includes nine bedrooms, a dock, a library with a secret passageway, a swimming pool and a 1,500-gallon aquarium.

Designed by Ferris Rafauli, the property was listed in November 2025 for $200 million by agents Danny and Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty.

With the purchase, Zuckerberg joins a growing list of Silicon Valley billionaires who are buying some of Miami's most expensive homes due to California's proposed "billionaires' tax".

Alphabet Inc. co-founder Larry Page spent $188 million on three Miami properties. Jeff Bezos bought his third property on Indian Creek for $90 million in 2024. N

FL legend Tom Brady also has a $17 million lot on the private island. US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, also have a home in the area worth $40 million.

Zuckerberg's new billionaire neighbours include Colombian banker Jaime Gilinski Bacal and former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, former CEO of Sears.

Indian Creek's roads, country club and golf course are closed to the public. The 294-acre barrier island has just 41 homes and a population of 84 residents and has long attracted wealthy people, earning it the nickname "billionaire bunker".

Mark Zuckerberg's Properties

With a net worth of $231 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Zuckerberg owns properties in California's Palo Alto and Lake Tahoe, as well as in Washington, DC, and the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

He also owns a yacht called Launchpad valued at over $300 million, Forbes reported. It is unclear if his Miami home will be his new residence or just an addition to his investment portfolio.