Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos To Become Neighbours In 'Billionaire Bunker'

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chen's, next property purchase may soon make them Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' neighbour in Miami, Florida. Zuckerberg and Chen are in talks to buy a luxury home at Indian Creek Village, also called ‘billionaire bunker', one of the richest neighbourhoods in the US.

The property in question is owned by a limited liability company tied to Peter Cancro, the founder of Jersey Mike's Subs, as per a Wall Street Journal report. It is unclear whether the deal has been finalised.

The home was not publicly listed for sale, though that is not uncommon for high-end properties to be sold off-market in Miami, Fortune reported.

Zuckerberg and his wife could move into the nearly 2-acre property by April. While the exact price of the estate has not been released, local real-estate agents told WSJ that the property may trade for around $150 million-$200 million.

Mark Zuckerberg's Latest Property Purchase

A Miami Beach–based real estate agent with the Corcoran Group, Mick Duchon, told Fortune that the property Zuckerberg allegedly bought at Indian Creek Island puts him in the area's most coveted spot. The property is said to be located on the western side of the islands, where Bezos also owns two lots.

The wraparound terraces and private dock of Zuckerberg's reported new purchase are visible from across Biscayne Bay. It reportedly has a landscaped estate with blue shutters, a waterfront pool, and elaborate water features.

The lots are about 80,000 square feet, compared to 50,000 square feet on the eastern side. Residents living on the western part of Indian Creek get better access to the open water of Biscayne Bay as well as a more expansive view of the scenery, Duchon told Fortune.

The Meta chief already has properties in Palo Alto, California, a mansion in Washington, D.C., a retreat in Lake Tahoe and one on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Zuckerberg is the latest billionaire to buy a property in Florida, as a proposed ballot initiative on a one-time 5 per cent “billionaires' tax” gains steam in California. The measure, if passed, will apply retroactively from Jan. 1, 2026, for any individual with a net worth of at least $1 billion. Florida, by contrast, offers no state income tax, resulting in millions of dollars of savings for billionaires like Zuckerberg and Bezos, the WSJ reported.

More About Billionaire Bunker

The 300-acre man-made island hosts approximately 84 residents in 41 lots. It operates as an independent municipality with its own private police. A single gated bridge controls access to the island. An 18-hole golf course is part of the facilities. The exclusivity and privacy of the island are defined by the Indian Creek Country Club, which has a difficult admissions process as well as a $500,000 initiation fee. Residents include Bezos, NFL legend Tom Brady and Carl Icahn.

As for Bezos, the billionaire has been buying up properties on Indian Creek Island since he announced in 2023 that he was moving to Florida. He first bought a $68 million home in 2023 that would end up being a few doors down from Zuckerberg's, the WSJ report added.

The same year, he paid $79 million for a neighbouring property in a bid to combine the lots into a single compound. Bezos is living in a third Mediterranean-style property, on the island's eastern side, that he purchased for $87 million in 2024, the report mentioned.