Mark Cuban's Sharp Retort To Elon Musk's Call For Positivity On X: 'You First'

When Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk encouraged users to share more positive content on social media platform X, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban wasted no time in delivering a sharp retort.

Musk, who owns X, posted, “Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform.” Amid the sea of comments, Mark Cuban stood out with his cheeky “You first” response.

Mark Cuban's witty comeback went viral and many users rallied behind him. One of them wrote, “Mark Cuban would have made for a much better leader of DOGE! Level headed, creative, and innovative!”

DOGE, short for the "Department of Government Efficiency," is a new initiative by President-elect Donald Trump's administration, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, to cut bureaucracy and waste in the US government.

Another praised his transparency, saying, “Mark Cuban's direct communication style and willingness to engage head-on with critics exemplifies the transparency modern business leaders need in our digital age.”

Not everyone sided with Cuban though. Supporters of Musk were quick to counter, pointing to examples of his contributions. A user highlighted Musk's frequent updates about Starlink, saying, “He posts Starlink stuff all the time. That's pretty positive and beautiful, no?”

A few questioned Cuban's critique, commenting, “I've see quite a few positive content from Musk. Why would you say this?”

This isn't the first time Cuban has taken issue with Musk's public statements. Recently, he dissected Musk's controversial comparison of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the US Democratic Party of 2008. Cuban leveraged Musk's own AI chatbot, Grok, to counter his endorsement of the AfD party.

Elon Musk had declared on X that “only the AfD can save Germany.”

The comment was widely criticised, including by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, who referred to the AfD as a “neo-Nazi” group. Defending his stance, Musk doubled down, asserting, “The AfD policies are identical to those of the US Democratic Party when Obama took office! I don't think there is a single difference.”

Cuban then asked Grok, which US political party most closely aligns with the AfD. The AI's response was ironic — it identified the Republican Party, which has been Musk's pick in the recent years.