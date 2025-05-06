Marijuana Use During Pregnancy Dangerous For Fetus, New Study Reveals

Using marijuana during pregnancy can increase the odds of preterm birth, low birth weight, poor fetal development and even infant death, a new study has warned.

The psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, THC, gives users a "high," which can pass through the placenta and expose the fetus, as per CNN.

While the long-term effects of the drug are still somewhat unknown, there are concerns about the fetus's neurodevelopment when exposed to marijuana during pregnancy.

"The most striking finding is the increased risk of perinatal mortality - death either during the pregnancy or shortly after the pregnancy," said obstetrician and lead study author Dr. Jamie Lo.

She added, "Prior work we've done shows prenatal cannabis use impacts foetal lung function and development, reducing the baby's lung volume. We've also found there is significantly decreased blood flow and oxygen availability in the placenta. These are the likely underlying mechanisms driving some of our findings."

Despite the possible risks to the unborn child before and after delivery, marijuana usage during pregnancy is rising. According to a 2019 survey by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, cannabis usage more than doubled among expectant women between 2002 and 2017.

Marijuana usage was more common during the first three months of pregnancy, and it was predominantly used for recreational purposes rather than medicinal purposes, according to the research.

"There is a mistaken perception that because marijuana is natural and plant-based, it's not harmful. I remind my patients that opium and heroin are also plant-based. Tobacco is a plant, and alcohol is also made from plants," Ms Lo said.

The study found that marijuana use during pregnancy was associated with a 75% increased risk of low birth weight, which is less than 2,500 grams at delivery. It increases the risk of premature delivery of the baby by 52%.

There were only six studies that examined cannabis' effect on mortality. According to those studies, marijuana usage during pregnancy was linked to a 29% increased risk of child mortality.

A part from unborn children, Marijuana has potent effects on adults if used regularly. Studies have connected cannabis usage to dementia and cognitive decline, and an increased chance of developing certain types of cancer. A 2022 study found that marijuana users were over 25 per cent more likely to require emergency treatment and hospitalisation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marijuana use among youth increases the risk of long-term mental health conditions such as depression, social anxiety, and schizophrenia. Its overuse by people with mood disorders can increase the risk of self-harm, suicide attempts and death.

A 2020 study discovered that children of marijuana users have weaker cognitive ability, greater attention, social, and sleep issues, and psychotic-like behaviours.

"Ideally, it's best not to be exposed to THC, which is the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, no matter what form you're using," Ms Lo said.