"Many Jews" Feel Unsafe In New York Since Zohran Mamdani Election: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Mayor Zohran Mamdani of endangering Jewish New Yorkers with his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza, saying during a speech at the United Nations on Thursday that the mayor has spread lies about Israel.

"Mr. Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me, they tell me 'this isn't the city we remember, it changed so quickly,'" Netanyahu told world leaders during the United Nations General Assembly.

Mamdani has long been a vocal critic of Israel's military actions in Gaza and has called Netanyahu a "war criminal" who is "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people."

Mamdani met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday in New York.

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