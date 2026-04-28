Man Who Kept Eating During White House Dinner Chaos Reveals Why He Didn't Duck: "Was Watching The Action"

Chaos erupted at the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday night after a gunman opened fire during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, attended by US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration. As panic spread through the venue, guests ducked under tables while heavily armed Secret Service agents rushed in to secure the area and evacuate high-profile attendees, including Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Amid the confusion, one guest stood out, not for fleeing, but for staying seated and calmly continuing his meal. A video clip that went viral showed the attendee identified as Michael Glantz casually eating a burrata and pea salad while chaos unfolded around him. Just yards away, the stage had been cleared, leaving behind only a rifle-wielding officer in tactical gear. Meanwhile, other attendees scrambled for cover. Glantz, on the other hand, didn't seem to be bothered and kept eating.

The surreal contrast turned him into an overnight internet sensation, with social media users dubbing him "Salad Man" and praising his "boss energy." Others joked that he simply refused to waste an expensive meal, while some interpreted his composure as a sign of confidence in the security response.

Notably, Glantz is a prominent 'super agent' in the television news industry. As a senior talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, one of Hollywood's most influential firms, he represents major media figures such as Christiane Amanpour and Wolf Blitzer.

Why Didn't He Take Cover?

In a video, his wife Heidi Skolnik, a well-known sports nutritionist, talked to him about the viral moment where he jokingly revealed he was not just eating burrata salad but also a buttered roll. Addressing the elephant in the room, Glantz pushed back on the idea that he was uniquely calm or unaware of the situation.

"The truth is I was watching the action," he said. He explained that he was closely observing the unfolding response, noting that many journalists in the room were also focused on capturing the moment. He acknowledged that the situation was serious and frightening for many, even as he chose not to react in the same way.

Other reasons

In other interviews following the incident, Glantz offered a mix of practical and humorous reasons for staying put:

A New York native, he said he was accustomed to sirens and high-stress situations and did not immediately feel alarmed. "I'm a New Yorker. We live with sirens and activity happening all the time. I wasn't scared. There are hundreds of Secret Service agents hurtling themselves over tables and chairs, and I wanted to watch," Glantz told the New York Times.

He described himself as particular about hygiene and was reluctant to lie down on the ballroom floor in a brand-new tuxedo. Glantz also cited a bad back, saying getting down and then back up would have been difficult.

"First of all, I have a bad back. I couldn't get on the floor, and if I did get on the floor, they'd have to bring in people to get me off the floor. And No. 2, I'm a hygiene freak. There was no freaking way I was getting in my new tux on the dirty Hilton floor. It was not happening," he said.

Above all, he admitted he wanted to watch the Secret Service response unfold, something few people ever witness up close.

