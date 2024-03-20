Man Who Filmed New Kate Middleton Video Slams Trolls: 'What More Do You Need?'

Kate Middleton is not expected to return to official royal duties until next month.

A man who shot the video of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton at a market in Windsor has slammed people casting doubts and spinning conspiracy theories about her health. Nelson Silva told The Sun that he saw Kate "with my own eyes" looking relaxed with her husband, Prince William. In the clip, which has gained considerable attention across the globe, shows a smiling Kate Middleton in leggings and black top. But the new visuals have not cleared doubts and several social media users have claimed it's not the Princess of Wales.

"What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," Mr Silva told the outlet.

"They've put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can't pull the plug. Even famous people are guilty. People with a large platform online - they can't admit they are wrong now because they look so delusional," he added.

Mr Silva said he had no idea about rumours around Kate Middleton's health when he ran into her at a Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday.

"I'm not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I'm just confused how exactly they can continue," said Mr Silva, an engineer.

"This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation," he added.

The footage of the 42-year-old Princess of Wales carrying her own shopping bag was released late on Monday by The Sun.

The scrutiny around the future queen of Britain has been on overdrive after she was admitted to the London Clinic for a planned surgery on January 16, with social media speculation swirling around her recuperation.

Kensington Palace had said after the surgery that the Princess of Wales was "making good progress" and that it would not be offering any regular commentary on a private medical matter. Kate is not expected to return to official royal duties until next month, after the Easter school holidays.