Watch: Man Throws Egg At King Charles, Queen Camilla; Detained

A man was detained on Wednesday after an egg was thrown at King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla as they carried out an engagement in northern England.

The way King Charles did not even break a sweat over that man throwing egg is the prize for me.😂😂The Royal family is made of stronger stuff than politicians, thats for sure. There will always be one 🤡, So 😎

The egg landed near the British monarch and his wife as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York. They appeared to be unmoved by the incident.

Police officers rushed in to detain the protester who was shouting slogans.

King Charles, who came to the throne in September after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, is currently on a two-day tour of northern England.

