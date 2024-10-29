Man Survives 30-Day Ordeal In US Park On Mushrooms And Berries: "Felt Close To Death"

A seasoned runner's routine jog turned into a desperate fight for survival when he became lost in Washington state's vast wilderness for an entire month. On July 31, Robert Schock embarked on a run in Washington's North Cascades National Park with his dog and a small backpack with limited supplies, the Guardian reported. But, having not visited in years and equipped with only an old map, he lost his way. His disappearance sparked a massive search operation, leaving family, friends, and authorities worried about his fate.

Miraculously, after 30 days of enduring harsh conditions, the Pacific Northwest Trail Association's crew found him alive. Mr Schock had survived without food, phone service, or proper clothing for an entire month, demonstrating remarkable resilience. The Pacific Northwest Trail Association said Schock – found "alive, but not well", had managed to "survive against improbable odds and at great psychological toll."

Mr Schock was flown by helicopter to a hospital and could only be fed intravenously for a few days.

He's now sharing his chilling experience, revealing how grossly unprepared he was and how close he came to death before being rescued.

"I'm not a hiker. I don't put on backpacks and go out for multiple-day trips. I don't know how to fish. I want to finish a course as fast as I can and come back home. So I had no shirt. I had a pair of shorts, I had (my dog) Freddy and a dog pan. These were the only items in my small backpack," he told People

He revealed that he survived a month in the forest only on mushrooms, berries and water. During his ordeal, he stumbled upon a large mushroom, which became a vital source of sustenance. He devoured it throughout the day, finding its flavour surprisingly familiar. ''I ate that thing all day long, and it just tasted like a normal mushroom you would have on a pizza or something. It was the only thing I had to eat the entire time other than berries, they were pretty nasty,'' he said.

He also said that the ordeal had taken a profound toll on his body and mind, ageing him "several years." Though grateful to have survived, he vowed to never return to North Cascades National Park "anytime soon." Despite the trauma, he reported making a remarkable physical recovery, regaining approximately 40 pounds (18 kg) since his rescue.