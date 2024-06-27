Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore Jackpot At Singapore Casino

The Marina Bay Sands Casino is owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands.

Panic ensued at a casino in Singapore after a man suffered a heart attack while celebrating his 3.2 million pound (Rs 33,76,45,600) jackpot. According to news.com.au, the incident happened at the Marina Bay Sands Casino in Singapore on June 22. The unnamed man, a regular visitor to the casino, was left overjoyed after he won the life-changing amount. As he was celebrating and punching the air in sheer joy., he suddenly fell to the ground having a cardiac arrest.

As he collapsed, horrified bystanders gathered around him as the staff rushed to help him. A woman accompanying the man became increasingly worried and was heard pleading with the staff as they tried to administer medical assistance. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he is recovering from cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, many social media reports suggested the man died, however, industry insiders said that the man is alive and still in recovery at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the casino condemned the false reporting, highlighting the distress it has caused the man's family. ''Unfortunately, the fake news has spread, and the video still circulating online is causing some distress to the guest's family,'' he said. Some sources have also disputed the amount that the gambler won, however, there is no official clarification of it yet.

The casino is owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands, a Nevada-based company pulling revenues of $10.4 billion last year.

In a similar incident in 2021, a man in Michigan in the US was found washed up dead on a beach with the winning ticket in his pocket. A similar unfortunate incident happened in the US in April after a man fell into cardiac arrest while sitting at a Las Vegas blackjack table.